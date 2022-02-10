Mairs & Power Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 1.08% of AAR worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AAR by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 139,257 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in AAR by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

