Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 395,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

