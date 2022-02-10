Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $128,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.47. 45,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

