Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.83% of Workiva worth $58,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 92,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $120.69. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.30 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

