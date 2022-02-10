Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $67.53. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

