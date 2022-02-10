Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EMG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.89).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.73) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

