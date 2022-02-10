Man Group’s (EMG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.18) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.89).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.