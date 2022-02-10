Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.50. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 5,700 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective (down previously from C$5.00) on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$224.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

