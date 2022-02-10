Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

