Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s share price rose 9.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. Approximately 119,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,071,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

