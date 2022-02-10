Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Evercore increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price for the company. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.74. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

