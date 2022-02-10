Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 471,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

