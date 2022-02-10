Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 197,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962,154 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 648,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

