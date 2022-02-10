Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 197,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962,154 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $20.96.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 648,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
