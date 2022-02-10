MAP Protocol Trading Up 7.9% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $901,228.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.06 or 0.07204928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.16 or 0.99701169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006279 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

