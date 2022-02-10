Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Triumph Group makes up approximately 6.4% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $45,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 10,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

