Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up 1.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.37. 144,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,533. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.