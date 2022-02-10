Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 4.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 11,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,712,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

