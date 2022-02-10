MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HZO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MarineMax by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

