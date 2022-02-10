MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 336,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

