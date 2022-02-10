MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 336,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89.
In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarineMax (HZO)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.