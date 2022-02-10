Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $286.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average of $310.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

