Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $35,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

