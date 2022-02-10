Mariner LLC Has $31.87 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

