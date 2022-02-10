Mariner LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,677,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,158,000 after purchasing an additional 679,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

