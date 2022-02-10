Mariner LLC Purchases 319,680 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 130.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $55,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.