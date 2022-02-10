Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

