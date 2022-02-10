MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $370.98 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

