Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.58.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

