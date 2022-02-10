Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.58.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

