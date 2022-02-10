Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $35.93 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

