Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.99

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.99 and last traded at $171.74, with a volume of 77961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
