MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 181,939 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1,394.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,939 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.15% of Autohome worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Autohome by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 11,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,823. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

