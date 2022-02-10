MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 32,356 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 286,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.