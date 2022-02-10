MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,201 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises approximately 1.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 2.23% of Silvergate Capital worth $68,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. 10,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

