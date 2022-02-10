MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Invests $28.82 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,513,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 36,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.