Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $383.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

