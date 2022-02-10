Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 12,500 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Ennis worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

