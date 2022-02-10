Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,995 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Semtech were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock worth $3,065,959. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

