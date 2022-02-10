Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 900 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Preformed Line Products worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLPC opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

