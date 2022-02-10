Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Bank First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank First by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $542.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.36. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

