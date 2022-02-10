Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

