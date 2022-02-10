Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of South Plains Financial worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

