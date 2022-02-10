Masari (MSR) Trading Up 45.2% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded up 45.2% against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $381,674.93 and approximately $92.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

