Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $2,662,881.12 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 2,687,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

