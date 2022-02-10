Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

