Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 157,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,058 shares of company stock worth $338,531,000. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.