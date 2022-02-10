Masterton Capital Management LP Acquires 484,689 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Masterton Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 90.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,689 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 12.3% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,379. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

