Masterton Capital Management LP Invests $3.15 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. D.R. Horton makes up 2.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 51,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,189. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.