Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 327% compared to the typical volume of 4,551 put options.

Mattel stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

