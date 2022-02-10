Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 327% compared to the typical volume of 4,551 put options.
Mattel stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.55.
MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
