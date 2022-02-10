Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) PT Lowered to GBX 969

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) target price on the stock.

LON MTW opened at GBX 805 ($10.89) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of £409.69 million and a PE ratio of 162.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

