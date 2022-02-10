Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.30 on March 25th

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MTW stock opened at GBX 815 ($11.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 837.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 803.81.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.