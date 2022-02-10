Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 251,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 127,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$25.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27.
About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)
